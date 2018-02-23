As the media endlessly debates the merits of arming teachers to fight back against maniacs, one county sheriff in Ohio took matters into his own hands and started CCW training for his teachers on Monday:

Our teachers start training Monday in firearms ccw. While our gov still debates what 2 do we will have trained over 100 school personnel by Saturday. — Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) February 23, 2018

“100 school personnel by Saturday,” you say? BUT WE WERE TOLD TEACHERS WOULDN’T WANT TO DO THIS!

Butler County, Ohio teachers apparently haven't gotten the memo that they're supposed to be opposed to this. https://t.co/XRxmbt1QTN — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) February 23, 2018

According to Fox 19, the program was so popular that Sheriff Jones had to turn people away:

Demand is so high in one Ohio county for a free concealed weapon training class for teachers, sign-up was cut off at 300 and classes are scheduled to start Monday.

Oh, and Sheriff Jones has a pretty good Twitter game, too. Here he is answering a troll who said, “I was born and raised in Butler County. And thank God I don’t live there anymore”:

I was born and raised in Butler County. And thank God I don’t live there anymore. — Chad Thomas (@chadcthomas) February 23, 2018

I agree — Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) February 23, 2018

Well done, sir.

***

Related:

BAM! Liz Wheeler SLAMS CNN for failing to ask THIS single question during the #StudentsStandUp Town Hall https://t.co/SdiUjYOCH0 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 24, 2018

Stop what you're doing and watch this Coral Springs PD officer talk about responding to the Stoneman Douglas HS attack https://t.co/RBIA7IqsEH — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 24, 2018