As the media endlessly debates the merits of arming teachers to fight back against maniacs, one county sheriff in Ohio took matters into his own hands and started CCW training for his teachers on Monday:

“100 school personnel by Saturday,” you say? BUT WE WERE TOLD TEACHERS WOULDN’T WANT TO DO THIS!

According to Fox 19, the program was so popular that Sheriff Jones had to turn people away:

Demand is so high in one Ohio county for a free concealed weapon training class for teachers, sign-up was cut off at 300 and classes are scheduled to start Monday.

Oh, and Sheriff Jones has a pretty good Twitter game, too. Here he is answering a troll who said, “I was born and raised in Butler County. And thank God I don’t live there anymore”:

Well done, sir.

