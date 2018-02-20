On Monday, the U.S. Secret Service took to Twitter to issue an all-caps “FACT CHECK” of a Jonathan Swan report that a “skirmish” broke out last year in China after Chinese officials attempted to keep the U.S. aide tasked with carrying the “nuclear football” out of a meeting with President Trump. According to Swan’s reporting on Axios, the U.S. Secret Service ended up tackling a Chinese security official after the man attempted to grab chief of staff John Kelly:

When the U.S. military aide carrying the nuclear football entered the Great Hall, Chinese security officials blocked his entry. (The official who carries the nuclear football is supposed to stay close to the president at all times, along with a doctor.)

A U.S. official hurried into the adjoining room and told Kelly what was happening. Kelly rushed over and told the U.S. officials to keep walking — “We’re moving in,” he said — and the Americans all started moving.

Then there was a commotion. A Chinese security official grabbed Kelly, and Kelly shoved the man’s hand off of his body. Then a U.S. Secret Service agent grabbed the Chinese security official and tackled him to the ground.

The Secret Service denied the “tackling”:

FACT CHECK: Reports about Secret Service agents tackling a host nation official during the President’s trip to China in Nov 2017 are false — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 19, 2018

Oh? Swan didn’t back down from his reporting, however:

Do you deny on the record that a US Secret Service agent physically intervened during the Kelly kerfuffle and the Chinese official ended up on the ground? https://t.co/HCiU90Avyk — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) February 19, 2018

So it’s the word “tackle” that’s an issue?

The US Secret Service agent intervened with the Chinese official — who was grabbing Kelly — and the Chinese security official ended up on the ground. If you're objecting to the word "tackle" you need to do better than that. We stand by our reporting 100%. https://t.co/HCiU90Avyk — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) February 19, 2018

Let’s go to the replay booth for a ruling!

The key question here is whether the Secret Service agent completed the tackle by making a "football move" after establishing possession of the Chinese official. Should be a tough call for the booth. https://t.co/9HFcq04H0m — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) February 19, 2018

Did his knee hit the ground? https://t.co/gW80OKnrEh — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) February 19, 2018

The White House later issued a statement calling the tackle a “quick scuffle”:

The official line from the White House about this incident, now, per @PressSec: "A quick scuffle ensued and the individual was detained." ("Detained" sounds more diplomatic but reality is the Chinese security official ended up on the ground.) https://t.co/2TizjezuS1 — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) February 19, 2018

And later the Secret Service admitted a “short scuffle” occurred as well:

Latest: The @SecretService has now put out this statement. An eyewitness and sources briefed on the incident say the Chinese official ended up on the ground. USSS denies that and calls it a "short scuffle." pic.twitter.com/elceZ97R0h — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) February 19, 2018

But they’re still saying nobody ever hit the ground:

Updated statement from @SecretService. "At no time did anyone involved fall to the ground." https://t.co/f0bQid38qi — Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) February 19, 2018

***