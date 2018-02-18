The New York Times’ Rukmini Callimachi, who we’ve highlighted before because of her must-read coverage of ISIS and the Middle East, has a new report out today on the four U.S. soldiers who were killed in Niger last year.

In summary, a series of “bad decisions and delays” led to the American troops being in harm’s way when a village chief then used “sick children” to set a trap. You see, the troops thought they were being set up by the chief, but they stayed in the village anyway to distribute medicine to the kids.

It’s 22 tweets in total, but well worth your time:

Infuriating.

***

