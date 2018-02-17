The Washington Free Beacon’s Stephen Gutowski put Here’s a list of recent attacks the FBI missed despite ‘significant warning signs beforehand’together a list of recent attacks that the FBI missed despite “significant warning signs,” and it’s quite disturbing:

Attacks where the FBI was informed of significant warning signs beforehand: Parkland

Charleston

Pulse Nightclub

Fort Hood — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 16, 2018

And there’s also last year’s shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas that the Air Force messed up regarding the shooter’s criminal history that would have prevented him from buying a gun:

The FBI should have known to block the sale of guns to the Sutherland Springs shooter as well but was left in the dark about his criminal history by the Air Force. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 16, 2018

And Boston:

Russia also warned the FBI about one of the Boston bombers. https://t.co/zXLQBXZt2a — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 16, 2018

So, yes, it is appropriate to criticize the FBI from time-to-time:

The FBI, of course, has a long history of stopping crimes as well. They are clearly not perfect or beyond critique, though. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 16, 2018

***

Related:

WHOA: The FBI has only 'about two dozen' employees to handle 1000 tips/day https://t.co/SxB0UZNFWl — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 17, 2018

Gov. Rick Scott, Sen. Marco Rubio go NUCLEAR on the FBI over Parkland shooting https://t.co/t03nyt2jfm — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 16, 2018