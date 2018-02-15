The North Broward Preparatory School in Coconut Creek, Fla. went into lockdown this morning after what thankfully turned out to be a false alarm of shots fired at the school:
Per Coconut Creek Police, reports of a potential situation at North Broward Preparatory School were a "false alarm."
— Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) February 15, 2018
However, police still searched “room-by-room” out of an “abundance of caution”:
#BREAKING: Out of an ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION, police are going room-by-room at North Broward Preparatory School https://t.co/NxfizfEmlC
— WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) February 15, 2018
Photos and video from inside the school:
My school is on lockdown. I’m sure it’s just a drill in light of yesterday’s events, but it’s in poor taste. We’re very close to Douglas. pic.twitter.com/KyLH4EKoeI
— Matthew Weinstein (@mwthecool) February 15, 2018
The Police department is coming through and grabbing doors trying to get in. They’re yelling. Some kids are crying.
— Matthew Weinstein (@mwthecool) February 15, 2018
It looks like it is NOT a drill pic.twitter.com/WiyXgXsugY
— Matthew Weinstein (@mwthecool) February 15, 2018
We’ve all been pulled out into the cafeteria with our hands up pic.twitter.com/LaeshfSulT
— Matthew Weinstein (@mwthecool) February 15, 2018
It was NOT a drill. It WAS a false alarm. A teacher heard what they thought a gunshot. pic.twitter.com/HLwmXLGUJw
— Matthew Weinstein (@mwthecool) February 15, 2018
Phew.
***
