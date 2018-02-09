This is why, on a good day, many Americans consider D.C. politicians just a bunch of hypocritical swamp creatures that will say anything if it makes the other guy look bad.

Shot…

Here’s Joe Biden going after President Donald Trump over former White House staff secretary Rob Porter, via Jake Tapper:

Biden slams Trump for saying former aide who was accused of domestic violence by two ex-wives “did a very good job” while he was in the White House. “That’s like saying that ax murderer out there, he is a great painter.”

Video:

Biden slams Trump for saying former aide who was accused of domestic violence by two ex-wives "did a very good job" while he was in the White House. "That's like saying that ax murderer out there, he is a great painter." https://t.co/CFFnykF0XT pic.twitter.com/8XWehv7p0U — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) February 9, 2018

And now for the chaser…

This would be the same Joe Biden, former senator from Delaware, who is a longtime friend of the current senator from Delaware and admitted wife beater Tom Carper:

A sitting U.S. Senator also gave an ex-wife a black eye, but nobody cares.https://t.co/CXP3QwzKbe — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) February 9, 2018

From the Washington Free Beacon:

Delaware senator Tom Carper admitted to slapping his wife in a 1998 interview with a veteran political journalist in the state, confirming an accusation he denied when first running for Congress. Carper represented Delaware first in the House, then was elected governor in 1993, and has been in the Senate since 2001. He fought the accusation that he hit his wife when it first emerged during his 1982 run for Congress, saying it was “without basis in fact” and pledging to sue the New York Post, which first published the accusation in 1982, for libel. Carper won in 1982 largely by attacking his Republican opponent for his “vicious” efforts to “smear” him and his wife, but 16 years later he admitted to Delaware reporter Celia Cohen that the accusation was true all along. “Did I slap my wife 20 years ago? Yes,” Carper said. “Do I regret it? Yes. Would I do it again? No.”

According to Biden, the “great painter” is like nobody else in the entire country!

Biden to Carper: :I miss doing these events with you. There’s no one like you in the country." — Jonathan Starkey (@jwstarkey) March 26, 2013

And the friendship continues:

Ex-VP Joe Biden walks out of US Senate with Sen Carper and newly sworn-in Senator Doug Jones. pic.twitter.com/IgyjXdBDnl — Michael Mathes (@MichaelMathes) January 3, 2018

And it looks like the admitted wife beater will endorse Biden if he runs in 2020:

In intvu, Carper says he'll back Biden if he runs. But lots of other skepticism in Senate of Biden bid http://t.co/bMNFdcV47p w @burgessev — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 6, 2015

As we said, hypocrite.

***

