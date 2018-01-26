Today was the first day many in America saw the first Trump BUMP in their paychecks thanks to the just passed GOP tax cut.

Or, as Nancy Pelosi would say, your “crumbs” just got a little bigger:

Pretty obnoxious the GOP thinks workers should be weak-kneed with gratitude for corporations giving them pennies while pocketing a multi-billion dollar tax break stolen from the future of the middle class. #GOPTaxScam pic.twitter.com/ulLIexUf4q — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 26, 2018

But unfortunately for Nancy and team Crumb-ocrat, normal people are quite happy with what’s going on.

Here’s a great thread on what’s really happening with workers today:

Great thread. It’s just crumbs according to @NancyPelosi but lots of folks are happy. https://t.co/5gMvpcUMHx — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) January 26, 2018

Via Patriot Musket:

So my company issued its first tax cut payroll today, and it's been hilarious around here. — Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) January 26, 2018

At first people were calling us here in the IT department in hushed voices. "Um, did payroll have a glitch or something? Did you, uh, you know, uh get more money than usual?" — Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) January 26, 2018

No, it's not a glitch. You got your tax cut today. "…….I got a tax cut?" YES! You and everyone else got the tax cut that was passed in December. Congratulations! — Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) January 26, 2018

It's taking a bit for the news to get around and sink in. As people are finding out, they are openly talking about how much more they got this week. And now they're also talking about how well their 401ks are doing. — Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) January 26, 2018

I am genuinely happy for them. — Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) January 26, 2018

Democrats used to say, “It’s the economy, stupid.” Well, it is and Republicans are running on that. Thanks, Trump!

***

Related:

CRUZ-MISSILE: Ted Cruz just used Nancy Pelosi and Debbie Wasserman Schultz to NUKE the Dems https://t.co/aOJ4zJ82LH — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 25, 2018

LOL: RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel dumps hypocrisy 'crumbs' ALL OVER Nancy Pelosi https://t.co/8hOkS1u9oA — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 25, 2018

Let them eat CRUMBS! WATCH: Nancy Pelosi DOUBLES DOWN on tax reform tone-deafness https://t.co/COXfGqPGVQ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 25, 2018