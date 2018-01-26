Today was the first day many in America saw the first Trump BUMP in their paychecks thanks to the just passed GOP tax cut.

Or, as Nancy Pelosi would say, your “crumbs” just got a little bigger:

But unfortunately for Nancy and team Crumb-ocrat, normal people are quite happy with what’s going on.

Here’s a great thread on what’s really happening with workers today:

Via Patriot Musket:

Democrats used to say, “It’s the economy, stupid.” Well, it is and Republicans are running on that. Thanks, Trump!

