While the government was shut down, America’s military was still at work and doing its thing. Very well, by the looks of it:
US kills 150 ISIS fighters in Syria airstrike during government shutdown, Pentagon says https://t.co/JqIixhcwBY
And now for Sarah Sanders with the slam dunk:
Democrats shut down the government for nothing for a few days but certainly didn't shut down our winning campaign to defeat ISIS https://t.co/TGYGraNDIV
Exactly. Why did Dems shut down the government again?
Donald Trump Jr. added:
This is what happens when you let the guys in the field do what they do best as opposed to a lawyer in DC. #maga https://t.co/eockd3W6hM
