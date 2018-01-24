While the government was shut down, America’s military was still at work and doing its thing. Very well, by the looks of it:

US kills 150 ISIS fighters in Syria airstrike during government shutdown, Pentagon says https://t.co/JqIixhcwBY — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 24, 2018

And now for Sarah Sanders with the slam dunk:

Democrats shut down the government for nothing for a few days but certainly didn't shut down our winning campaign to defeat ISIS https://t.co/TGYGraNDIV — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 24, 2018

Exactly. Why did Dems shut down the government again?

Donald Trump Jr. added:

This is what happens when you let the guys in the field do what they do best as opposed to a lawyer in DC. #maga https://t.co/eockd3W6hM — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 24, 2018

“God bless our military,” indeed:

No pouting, Dems:

That's great news. These guys didn't pout about #SchumerShutdown they keep doing their job. Our military is the best. My nephews have served our great country and I am so proud of them. #BuildTheWall #ReleaseTheMemo #MAGA https://t.co/hqUMMJuDpR — Scott Yarbrough (@ScottYarbrough9) January 24, 2018

Is anyone tired of the winning yet?

US kills 150 ISIS fighters in Syria airstrike during government shutdown, according to Pentagon. #winning https://t.co/CJKhNLNEMM — LandOLinkin (@CatholicClinger) January 24, 2018

Not tired of winning! https://t.co/fT2UAtmBrB — Michael Joyner (@1Deo4Me) January 24, 2018

Boom. We just cannot stop winning. https://t.co/2OiBO2LEyv — Tawny Luna (@TawnyLuna) January 24, 2018

***