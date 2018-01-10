Former Arizona sheriff and current Senate candidate Joe Arpaio, who build his career railing against illegal immigration, is now cool with a “bill of love” and a DACA compromise because President Trump signaled he’s OK with it:

And do you know who else likes Trump’s “bill of love” and DACA compromise? That’s right: Jeb!

Nothing. Matters.

Now let’s see how this plays out as other immigration hawks called out Trump for his comments yesterday…

Such as Tucker Carlson:

Ann Coulter:

Mickey Kaus:

Mark Krikorian:

To be continued…

