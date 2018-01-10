Former Arizona sheriff and current Senate candidate Joe Arpaio, who build his career railing against illegal immigration, is now cool with a “bill of love” and a DACA compromise because President Trump signaled he’s OK with it:

Joe Arpaio suggests to CNN he would back DACA compromise: “if I was a senator now, and the president really wanted this, I probably would back him up on it, because I do respect his judgment” — Kristen Holmes (@KristenhCNN) January 10, 2018

Joe Arpaio tells @KyungLahCNN re: DACA compromise & Trump's "bill of love" — "Well, first of all, if I was a senator now, and the president really wanted this, I probably would back him up on it, because I do respect his judgment." — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) January 10, 2018

And do you know who else likes Trump’s “bill of love” and DACA compromise? That’s right: Jeb!

Encouraged the President is seeking bipartisan solutions to our immigration challenges. https://t.co/acD5u5Vw76 — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) January 9, 2018

Nothing. Matters.

Now let’s see how this plays out as other immigration hawks called out Trump for his comments yesterday…

Such as Tucker Carlson:

Tucker Rips Trump On Immigration: ‘What Was The Point Of Running For President?’ [VIDEO] https://t.co/X2QeNiB50N pic.twitter.com/pjVqPeVNeI — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 10, 2018

Ann Coulter:

As he considers the utility of walls (and promises), @realDonaldTrump should consider that "Never Trump" was toothless, but "Former Trump" will bite. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 10, 2018

Today's BORDER WALL CONSTRUCTION UPDATE: Miles completed yesterday-Zero; Miles completed since Inauguration– Zero. NEXT UPDATE TOMORROW. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 10, 2018

Mickey Kaus:

Whatever Trump meant, this is an opportune time to phone the White House to tell them what you think of "comprehensive" reform (ie amnesty for 11M). WH comment line is 202 456 1111. If that doesn't work, regular switchboard is 202 456 1414 https://t.co/INWUHExaxO — Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) January 9, 2018

Mark Krikorian:

Does Oprah have a 2020 web site up yet? Asking for a friend. https://t.co/zDatJlyr3B — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) January 9, 2018

To be continued…

***

