Well, it looks like Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s claim that the passenger who lost her first class seat to the congresswoman was upset because the congresswoman was black might not survive much longer…

Here’s the latest from the Washington Times:

Washington Times explained my background: human rights activist, former Human Rights Watch/NY, war photographer in Guatemala: Woman accused of racism by Sheila Jackson Lee is human-rights activist – https://t.co/4UMv0kdKF3 – @washtimes — Jean-Marie Simon (@JeanMarieSimon1) December 28, 2017

PLOT TWIST!

From the Washington Times:

Now a teacher, Ms. Simon, 63, is the author of “Guatemala: Eternal Spring Eternal Tyranny.” A 2012 blog post on Amnesty International said Ms. Simon donated 1,000 copies of her book to schools and universities in Guatemala “to keep the truth of what happened alive.”

So, who are we to believe? A woman cited by Amnesty International or a woman with a history of behaving badly on airplanes?

I saw Sheila Jackson-Lee on a domestic flight two years ago. While I was walking back to coach, she was throwing a hissy fit in First Class over why the steward had to gate-check her carry-on. (It was too big to fit in the overhead.) She threw a tantrum worthy of a 3-year-old. — David Martosko (@dmartosko) December 26, 2017

However, United did share evidence with the ThePointsGuy.com website to back up the company’s version of events:

According to code in the company’s internal system, which TPG was allowed to read but cannot share because it contains proprietary information, Simon’s reservation for a first-class seat for Flight 788 from Houston (IAH) to Reagan National (DCA) on Dec. 18 was canceled via the United mobile app, either on purpose or by mistake, at 11:22am. The flight was originally scheduled to depart at 11:55am, but by that point had already been delayed. It eventually took off at 2:02pm, according to FlightAware.

But Ms. Simon is disputing this as well, tweeting that “United does not say whose app” was used:

"According to code in..company’s internal system, which TPG was allowed to read but cannot share…Simon’s reservation for a first-class seat for 788 from IAH to DCA on Dec. 18 was canceled via the United mobile app. But United does not says whose app. United has had a week…. — Jean-Marie Simon (@JeanMarieSimon1) December 27, 2017

And Ms. Simon argued she would never cancel a ticket without rebooking:

And why would I cancel without re-booking? I had to be at work at 7:15am the next day. Any seasoned traveler knows that a mere one hour delay is today's "no delay." It's peanuts. And where is the proof? Half the world has a United mobile app. — Jean-Marie Simon (@JeanMarieSimon1) December 27, 2017

