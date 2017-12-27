It’s a slow news week and it looks like this story of a passenger accusing United Airlines of giving away her first class seat to Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas isn’t going away anytime fast.

As we told you yesterday, United claims that the passenger, Jean-Marie Simon, cancelled her reservation using an app on her phone. Simon responded yesterday with, “show me proof!”:

And to make matters worse, United is telling the media more about what’s going on than the company is telling Simon:

As for Rep. Lee, she’s playing the race card and thinks Simon acted the way she did because both Lee and the flight attendant are black:

United really has to prove once and for all that it was Simon who cancelled the reservation, especially since Lee is calling her a racist over it.

