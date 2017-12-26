Ivanka Trump posted some adorable holiday photos of her family on a fishing trip while down in Florida. Can you spot the photo libs are furious at?
To any kid, this fish is a trophy! 🐟 🎣 🏆 pic.twitter.com/wSpMZ0aFkQ
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 26, 2017
Hint: It’s the second photo that’s problematic:
…you should probably delete the second photo, hun https://t.co/yV2z9lTVIT
— Iniko (@arielle_newton) December 26, 2017
Another hint:
It's karma. They can't escape it. From @IvankaTrump's tweet this morning: https://t.co/FobsnsZnEL pic.twitter.com/Tk9qmUH1AE
— Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) December 26, 2017
Hahaha!
Are. You. Fucking. Kidding.
There's a Confederate flag in the background of that photo.
How "subtle." https://t.co/i0Eumbg2kF
— In Spite of Trump 🌊 (@InSpiteOfTrump) December 26, 2017
I know when I vacation, I don't hang out with boats flying the confederate flag. Then again, I proudly voted with the majority for @HillaryClinton. https://t.co/rJgo0VJTwz
— Dani Shaw (@deeshaw) December 26, 2017
Here’s a closeup:
Can’t the family just go out and fish in peace?
