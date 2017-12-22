A lot of lefties are pretty psyched right now at this clip of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell roasting Steve Bannon on the Alabama Senate race.

McConnell was asked if he blamed Bannon for Doug Jones winning in deep-red Alabama. McConnell responded with, “Well let me just say this: The political genius on display throwing away a seat in the reddest state in America is hard to ignore.”

Sick burn:

Q: Do you blame Steve Bannon for Doug Jones being elected in Alabama? Sen. McConnell: "Well let me just say this: The political genius on display throwing away a seat in the reddest state in America is hard to ignore." pic.twitter.com/pmIpncuOwT — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 22, 2017

But…

McConnell’s statement applies equally to himself as it does to Bannon and his support of Luther Strange over conservative Mo Brooks:

Fair, but you coulda had Mo Brooks, Mitch. https://t.co/eImAU1PJUS — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) December 22, 2017

Bingo:

They're Both to blame, power games over voters. https://t.co/qlVPHnKV4l — Elizabeth Howe (@Elizabe56407368) December 22, 2017

We could’ve also avoided Moore with this strategy, but McConnell punted on that as well:

.@baseballcrank meaning Mitch’s argument against Bannon is not fair. Secondly, had Mitch/leadership asked voters to support the party line and then expel Moore the GOP would have had the seat. It’s Mitch who gave up the seat first by crushing Brooks and then at the end too. https://t.co/EMiTUYhvsO — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) December 22, 2017

