A lot of lefties are pretty psyched right now at this clip of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell roasting Steve Bannon on the Alabama Senate race.

McConnell was asked if he blamed Bannon for Doug Jones winning in deep-red Alabama. McConnell responded with, “Well let me just say this: The political genius on display throwing away a seat in the reddest state in America is hard to ignore.”

Sick burn:

But…

Trending

McConnell’s statement applies equally to himself as it does to Bannon and his support of Luther Strange over conservative Mo Brooks:

Bingo:

We could’ve also avoided Moore with this strategy, but McConnell punted on that as well:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Mitch McConnellSteve Bannon