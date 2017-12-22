Well, Merry Christmas to you, to!

This is a remarkable piece about medical students learning to perform abortions in case the procedure is made illegal https://t.co/FvNGWD0AXC — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) December 22, 2017

According to the article, the medical students are learning how to perform the procedures on papayas, because if you’re going to perform a back-alley abortion in some Handmaid’s Tale future America, you totally want the medical provider to have practiced on something as lifelike as a tropical fruit:

It gives me hope that so many young medical students spoke freely about breaking the law should abortion be banned in U.S. pic.twitter.com/EJS7kK9PEj — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) December 22, 2017

Here’s a teacher and student in action, via The Guardian:

There will be kits for it?

I know multiple activists who have learned how to perform a manual vacuum aspiration & keep a kit handy. Willing to bet we'll see more of this in the future. — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) December 22, 2017

No thanks:

Ghoul alert https://t.co/NjnT552idQ — Get a Grip (@LilMissRightie) December 22, 2017

Such a great thing to cheer for. Merry Christmas, dead babies!! https://t.co/VMgxIGp5lv — ☠Problematic AF™ – Close the U.N.☠ (@EF517_V2) December 22, 2017

And this:

No problem w/ teaching controversial procedures, and abortions are sometime medically necessary, but teaching "in case" is encouraging disrespect for the law and lawless behavior. Encouraging students to violate the law should be a firing offense. https://t.co/VDer36szhr — GadsdenJazz 🔵 (@GadsdenJazz) December 22, 2017

