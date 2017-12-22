Wait, you thought just because it’s Christmas weekend there’d be no news? Well, think again:
JUST IN: A spokesperson for the 9th Circuit alerts the media that an opinion “is expected to be filed within the hour in the third travel ban case.”
And not shockingly, the liberal 9th Circuit ruled against President Trump:
But the ruling is on hold pending a review by the Supreme Court:
Breaking: 9th Circuit finds Trump's travel proclamation violates federal law and goes beyond his authority, but stays its ruling pending #SCOTUS review. pic.twitter.com/NP7cD59MCY
This was the president’s third attempt to get this passed:
Christmas come early — for liberals, that is:
To be continued…
