Wait, you thought just because it’s Christmas weekend there’d be no news? Well, think again:

JUST IN: A spokesperson for the 9th Circuit alerts the media that an opinion “is expected to be filed within the hour in the third travel ban case.” — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) December 22, 2017

And not shockingly, the liberal 9th Circuit ruled against President Trump:

9th Circuit Court of Appeals rules @POTUS third proposed #TravelBan "exceeds the scope of his delegated authority.’" https://t.co/y2YGSwAsRd — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) December 23, 2017

But the ruling is on hold pending a review by the Supreme Court:

Breaking: 9th Circuit finds Trump's travel proclamation violates federal law and goes beyond his authority, but stays its ruling pending #SCOTUS review. pic.twitter.com/NP7cD59MCY — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) December 23, 2017

This was the president’s third attempt to get this passed:

Unanimous 9th Circuit Opinion: Trump's Muslim ban is unconstitutional, again, in round 3. https://t.co/yJn3XLunP3 — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) December 23, 2017

Christmas come early — for liberals, that is:

Christmas came early: 9th Circuit panel strikes down Trump #travelban 3.0, 3-0. Says it exceeded Donald's statutory authority: https://t.co/tWGCDCiOnH — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) December 23, 2017

To be continued…

