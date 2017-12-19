OMG. This totally explains why Disney’s animatronic President Donald Trump that we told you about earlier looks nothing like him: They made a Hillary Clinton one first and then had to change it once Trump won!
The more I see of Disney's 'Hall of Presidents' Trump, the more I'm convinced they made a Hillary one first and had to redo it pic.twitter.com/vJTMnZPak8
— maple cocaine (@historyinflicks) December 19, 2017
Disney did this, didn’t they?
— Gissur Simonarson (@GissiSim) December 19, 2017
I’m 100 percent convinced of this https://t.co/3UW59Y2M5x
— Avery Wilks (@AveryGWilks) December 19, 2017
It really, really does look like an HRC face repurposed into a Trump animatronic robot. https://t.co/pgIjwJNcX1
— Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) December 19, 2017
Disturbing. https://t.co/GcVcw9voUU
— Scott Whitlock (@ScottJW) December 19, 2017
Star the investigation!
I’ve heard from very reputable sources at WDW that the Hillary animatronic was about 70% done if not more
— Christmas🎅🏻Rouss-Elf 💜💜💖 (@crousselle) December 19, 2017
