OMG. This totally explains why Disney’s animatronic President Donald Trump that we told you about earlier looks nothing like him: They made a Hillary Clinton one first and then had to change it once Trump won!

The more I see of Disney's 'Hall of Presidents' Trump, the more I'm convinced they made a Hillary one first and had to redo it pic.twitter.com/vJTMnZPak8 — maple cocaine (@historyinflicks) December 19, 2017

Disney did this, didn’t they?

I’m 100 percent convinced of this https://t.co/3UW59Y2M5x — Avery Wilks (@AveryGWilks) December 19, 2017

It really, really does look like an HRC face repurposed into a Trump animatronic robot. https://t.co/pgIjwJNcX1 — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) December 19, 2017

Star the investigation!

I’ve heard from very reputable sources at WDW that the Hillary animatronic was about 70% done if not more — Christmas🎅🏻Rouss-Elf 💜💜💖 (@crousselle) December 19, 2017

***

