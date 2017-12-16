This is what the EPA headquarters in D.C. looked like on Friday. Yep, that’s poop-water:

A water fountain at the EPA backed up and started spewing sewage into the hallway https://t.co/ct1LtxAO2M pic.twitter.com/WdZVVlNt5O — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) December 15, 2017

But it gets better: The literal s*it storm occurred at the William Jefferson Clinton building:

There’s a leak at U.S. EPA headquarters. A plumbing problem put sewage on the floors at the agency’s Washington headquarters earlier today. Wastewater was spilling onto the third floor of the William Jefferson Clinton Federal Building, according to sources inside and outside the agency. The Depression-era building is known to have plumbing problems.

“Irony is dead, again”!

So there is poop exploding out of the water fountains at the actual EPA headquarters right now.… our guardians of things like this… sleep well, kids https://t.co/c2yWQ4lYnw — Sharon Kennedy Wynne (@SharonKWn) December 15, 2017

That's a little on the nose, EPA water fountain https://t.co/MiUI5fsY6j — Mark Gongloff, LLC (@markgongloff) December 15, 2017

This one is a bit too on the nose for my taste https://t.co/06woa3E7Ld — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) December 15, 2017

sorry, send this metaphor back, it's too blunt https://t.co/wfETyqG4X4 — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) December 15, 2017

Maybe Trump did it?

Now we know where the swamp is being drained into. https://t.co/qhGOdjXyxm — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 15, 2017

Dems think so:

Is this a @artbanksy? Or is it a precursor to the EPA cuts in the Trump budget that @ChrisSununu said he was "encouraged" by? #nhpolitics https://t.co/d9I7LoMQEu — NH Democratic Party (@NHDems) December 15, 2017

Should be drinkable when Trump cuts all those pesky regulations! https://t.co/cuxCmRZgGC — Tara C. Smith (@aetiology) December 15, 2017

Scott Pruitt keeping the water clean at the EPA https://t.co/173oaSuOd0 — Sam Sacks (bot) 🤖 (@SamSacks) December 15, 2017

when mother nature is trying to tell you something https://t.co/UF9N9xXriu — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) December 15, 2017

Even the water fountains are trolling Trump at this point. https://t.co/g1KGK7mWvN — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) December 15, 2017

Proof that the Trump administration is literally drowning in their own s**t…. https://t.co/6u12ZOefuK — nadinevanderVelde (@nadinevdVelde) December 15, 2017

And as we’ve said before, the show “Veep” on HBO is really a documentary:

The writing this season lacks any kind of subtlety. https://t.co/7WfqAH7jA9 — Subscribe to My Newsletter (@mattyglesias) December 15, 2017

2017 writers are drunk again https://t.co/RZmqh5SUBO — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) December 15, 2017

this episode needs a rewrite. the metaphors are far too literal https://t.co/JhTlj4hfXE — kelseason's greetings 🎄 (@kelseymsutton) December 15, 2017

this is the most on the nose season of real life ever https://t.co/d4kslXT0Kb — jolly wireless spectrum auction (@Bryson_M) December 15, 2017

***