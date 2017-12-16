This is what the EPA headquarters in D.C. looked like on Friday. Yep, that’s poop-water:

But it gets better: The literal s*it storm occurred at the William Jefferson Clinton building:

There’s a leak at U.S. EPA headquarters.

A plumbing problem put sewage on the floors at the agency’s Washington headquarters earlier today.

Wastewater was spilling onto the third floor of the William Jefferson Clinton Federal Building, according to sources inside and outside the agency. The Depression-era building is known to have plumbing problems.

“Irony is dead, again”!

Trending

Maybe Trump did it?

Dems think so:

And as we’ve said before, the show “Veep” on HBO is really a documentary:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bill clintonEPA