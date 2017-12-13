The big winner in Alabama last night, other than Doug Jones, was NBA legend Charles Barkley who supported Jones and campaigned for him throughout the state. CNN’s Jake Tapper interviewed “Sir Charles” after Jones’ win and, surprisingly, Barkley used the air time to take a shot at Democrats:

Last night i asked Jones supporter Charles Barkley if he had a message for President Trump; he instead delivered a blistering message to the Democratic Party https://t.co/7RjJx8GKru — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 13, 2017

Barkley called last night’s win a “wakeup call” and that Dems need to “stop taking black and poor white voters for granted”:

Sir Charles Barkley to @jaketapper: This is a wakeup call to Democrats to stop taking black and poor white voters for granted. #DougJones #RoyMoore — Aamer Madhani (@AamerISmad) December 13, 2017

Here’s the video:

Former NBA player and Alabama native Charles Barkley: “This is a wake-up call for Democrats to do better for black people and poor white people” https://t.co/D6ZnRJT3Um — CNN (@CNN) December 13, 2017

Hey, he gets it:

Charles Barkley says his plan now is to "get drunk as I possibly can." — Rick Klein (@rickklein) December 13, 2017

And we think we’ll be seeing much, much more of the NBA legend in the weeks ahead:

Only in 2017 does Charles Barkley serving as a political analyst of a special election seem pretty normal — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) December 13, 2017

Anyone who lived in the Philly area in the 1980s and early 1990s knows that the great Charles Barkley has always been a political commentator. https://t.co/BaAdbqmXxv — David Sirota (@davidsirota) December 13, 2017

CHARLES BARKLEY IS PREACHING WEB DUBOIS STRAIGHT INTO MY LIVING ROOM AND I AM HERE FOR THIS — Dante Atkins (@DanteAtkins) December 13, 2017

Could Barkley be the winner the DNC is looking for?

Charles Barkley > Steve Bannon. — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) December 13, 2017

Charles Barkley is 1-0 against Steve Bannon in special elections — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) December 13, 2017

If you're keeping score at home, so far in the run up to 2018, Charles Barkley is 1-0, while Steve Bannon is 0-1. #ALSenate #RealityIsCourseCorrecting — Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) December 13, 2017

Not only a better record than Bannon, but President Trump, too:

Charles Barkley has now gotten more Senators elected in Alabama than Donald Trump has. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) December 13, 2017

And even LeBron:

Charles Barkley was more successful stumping for Doug Jones to grab Alabama than LeBron James stumping for Hillary Clinton to grab Ohio for the 2016 presidential race. Not as simple as that I know, but it's still bizarre. — Exavier Pope (@exavierpope) December 13, 2017

Here comes the Barkley for DNC chair chatter:

Republican Ana Navarro is (unofficially) nominating former NBA star, Democrat Charles Barkley to run the DNC https://t.co/n9KMUbD1cS — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) December 13, 2017

Transcript of Barkley’s chat with Jake Tapper here:

Former Houston Rocket Charles Barkley to @jaketapper: "Yeah, we got a bunch of rednecks and a bunch of ignorant people, but we got some amazing people here and they rose up today." pic.twitter.com/SnkbKsjTiG — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) December 13, 2017

More Barkley to @jaketapper: "I've been in Alabama for the weekend campaigning with Doug Jones. All Roy Moore commercials was – he's against abortion. He's against gay marriage, and he talks about God. Those are not three good enough reasons to be in the Senate." pic.twitter.com/he0zKNzdFP — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) December 13, 2017

***

Related:

'Suck it, Bannon': Drudge, Ari Fleischer, Meghan McCain, Rep. Peter King and others weigh in on Doug Jones victory https://t.co/bd0E8oKgTV — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 13, 2017

HACKED? CNN is investigating who accessed @AndersonCooper's account and called Trump a 'pathetic loser' https://t.co/XMTEHORXvJ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 13, 2017