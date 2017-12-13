The SPCA, which fights animal abuse and helps abandoned pets find a home, is using a robot to abuse homeless people in San Francisco. We mean this literally:

The robot actually has stickers on it to promote the SPCA’s mission of preventing the cruelty of animals:

You see, the SPCA can’t afford humans to shoo away homeless people looking for shelter because of the minimum wage in San Francisco:

But it looks like the SPCA’s use of the robot is illegal on a public thoroughfare and the non-profit has been ordered to cease its use or face fines up to $1000 per day:

