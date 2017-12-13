The SPCA, which fights animal abuse and helps abandoned pets find a home, is using a robot to abuse homeless people in San Francisco. We mean this literally:

San Francisco 2017: the SPCA sends out a security robot to deter homeless people from camping near its building. https://t.co/ZFziOb2REV — Melissa Hung (@fluffysharp) December 13, 2017

The robot actually has stickers on it to promote the SPCA’s mission of preventing the cruelty of animals:

Here it is in action pic.twitter.com/nSBQUmKwk1 — Sam Dodge (@samueldodge) December 9, 2017

You see, the SPCA can’t afford humans to shoo away homeless people looking for shelter because of the minimum wage in San Francisco:

“Having humans replace the robot’s 24/7 shift would be “cost prohibitive,” though, Scarlett said. The robot costs about $6 per hour to rent, she said. The minimum wage in San Francisco is $14 per hour.” https://t.co/FJNB8rqLji — Burrito Justice (@burritojustice) December 10, 2017

But it looks like the SPCA’s use of the robot is illegal on a public thoroughfare and the non-profit has been ordered to cease its use or face fines up to $1000 per day:

San Francisco orders SPCA to stop using #security robot to shoo away homeless people on sidewalk https://t.co/oEoX6mYlKt pic.twitter.com/IGPWbin9WR — Security Update (@Security_Update) December 13, 2017

