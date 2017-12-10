Donald Trump Jr. offered Keaton Jones and his family, the bullied Tennessee boy we told you about earlier tonight, a place to stay in Las Vegas after learning about his situation through UFC owner Dana White:

A nice gesture, right?

But to anti-Trump folks on Twitter, it was just another chance to attack Don Jr. and the president:

This is why we can’t have nice things.

