Donald Trump Jr. offered Keaton Jones and his family, the bullied Tennessee boy we told you about earlier tonight, a place to stay in Las Vegas after learning about his situation through UFC owner Dana White:

This boy is incredibly brave and the video really got to me. @danawhite, If he takes you up on your offer to see UFC Headquarters, I would be honored to host him and his family at our place if they need somewhere to stay. https://t.co/EWx05o0yI0 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 11, 2017

A nice gesture, right?

But to anti-Trump folks on Twitter, it was just another chance to attack Don Jr. and the president:

When is your Dad going to apologize to Serge Kovaleski for mocking his disability, Don? https://t.co/pwjms91p6u — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) December 11, 2017

you and your father bully people constantly. get outta here. https://t.co/p5kIKKm08Z — Proud Local of Pottersville (@Not_James_Vogel) December 11, 2017

STAY AWAY FROM HIM https://t.co/CrZY1tutYU — vansssa (@antthonykiedis) December 11, 2017

Sadly, the only humanity Jr. has is that he was probably mercilessly bullied by his old man, so he empathizes with this kid. https://t.co/QFO5vPPpog — Patrick (@QuadCityPat) December 11, 2017

Whatever… your dad is the biggest bully!! How bout you ask him to set an example!! https://t.co/hYwfl1rqIz — ❤👊AugMinx👊❤ (@TeeDeeBeeDee) December 11, 2017

The man who bullied kids on Halloween this year is trying to turn a real victim of bullying into his political pawn… I wouldn't be surprised if the kid finds the courage to accept his offer just to call out his bullying to his face. https://t.co/neqF1TXs9F — The Kiwano Bandito 🌹 (@runtimeerrorboy) December 11, 2017

Does he know who his father is? Such bullshit. His father is the biggest bully the entire world is facing right now. Idiot. https://t.co/6WJdmq4J9F — Sarah (@Sarah01211978) December 11, 2017

And then he can teach your father, @realDonaldTrump , that childish name-calling shouldn't even be acceptable for elementary school children. https://t.co/ZHlUBS2uff — Bobby W (@NonPartisanBob) December 11, 2017

This is why we can’t have nice things.

***

