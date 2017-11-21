You know all that soul searching here on the mainland about Bill Clinton’s sordid past? Yeah … NEVER MIND!

Mayor of San Juan Carmen Yulín Cruz:

Thank you to @BillClinton for his visit to San Juan. Solar energy is the future and thanks to the @ClintonFdn it will be in SJ soon. pic.twitter.com/niSac6iYBw — Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) November 20, 2017

And Governor Ricardo Rosello:

Thank You @BillClinton for your support. Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico and left us facing great challenges. We continue working to rebuild stronger than ever. #PRStrong. pic.twitter.com/K0JgaltZhP — Ricardo Rossello (@ricardorossello) November 20, 2017

Look how easy it is to buy your way out of bad coverage. Clinton Foundation to the rescue!

People in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands still need help. I’m grateful for the relief organizations who are part of this effort, and glad that @ClintonFdn could play a role. https://t.co/apUgL1ribM — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) November 21, 2017

"As Americans, we lift each other up. Our fellow Americans in Puerto Rico need our help now." —President @BillClinton meets with the people impacted by our work in Puerto Rico pic.twitter.com/Ptyouso1gr — Clinton Foundation (@ClintonFdn) November 20, 2017

President @BillClinton and San Juan Mayor @CarmenYulinCruz meet before visiting Puerto Rico’s largest farmers market—which reopened this week powered by solar panels provided by @ClintonFdn partners. pic.twitter.com/btvWyXEeVv — Clinton Foundation (@ClintonFdn) November 20, 2017

Coincidentally, BuzzFeed ran this piece on the same day Bill was in Puerto Rico:

Democrats don’t know what to do about Bill Clinton https://t.co/8vCjvN5xSq — Ben Smith (@BuzzFeedBen) November 20, 2017

Which brought out Clinton apologist Eric Boehlert:

number of times this piece mentions Bill Clinton is currently in Puerto Rico trying to help w/ the rebuilding effort? zero https://t.co/IiZIsx5L6Y — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) November 21, 2017

***

Related:

