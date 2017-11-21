You know all that soul searching here on the mainland about Bill Clinton’s sordid past? Yeah … NEVER MIND!

Mayor of San Juan Carmen Yulín Cruz:

And Governor Ricardo Rosello:

Look how easy it is to buy your way out of bad coverage. Clinton Foundation to the rescue!

Coincidentally, BuzzFeed ran this piece on the same day Bill was in Puerto Rico:

Which brought out Clinton apologist Eric Boehlert:

