Holy s*it … this is real? Do New Hampshire Dems really have a dinner to honor sex “predator” Bill Clinton and John F. Kennedy (who has his own lady problems)?
Apparently so!
Kennedy/Clinton dinner? Bring mace, ladies https://t.co/FJtkRQnUXx
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) November 18, 2017
The event has “great turnout,” at least according to reports on social media:
Great turn out for NH Dems Kennedy/ Clinton dinner #nhpolitics @Jay1043 pic.twitter.com/slWPZ4iTP3
— Jim Tetreault (@Dem_Activist) November 18, 2017
And it’s “electric” inside the room!
Packed house for @NHDems #KennedyClinton17 Dinner! The energy is electric with all these Democrats! #nhpolitics pic.twitter.com/Gtt6ETvQDv
— Erin Turmelle (@erinturmelle) November 18, 2017
From all the stun-guns to keep the sexual harassers away maybe?
Naturally, they’re talking about “leadership roles” for women at a dinner named for the guy that Dems are fleeing in droves this week:
“We ALL do well when women take leadership roles.” Mayor-elect @JoyceCraigNH #KennedyClinton17 @nhdp
— Bonnie Wright (@Bonnie4Salem) November 18, 2017
So, how much longer until this dinner gets a name change?
The only think @NHDems have 'resisted' is believing Bill Clinton's sexual assault and rape victims #NHPolitics #KennedyClinton17
— Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) November 18, 2017
Soon. How about this?
Can we call it the Chappaquiddick/Broaddrick dinner instead? https://t.co/CFg0lZTIQr
— Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) November 18, 2017
PERFECT!
***
Related:
Mika Brzezinski steps on the proverbial rake after calling Bill Clinton a 'predator' https://t.co/SBNRiW1Sch
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 17, 2017
Boycott the NYT? Another think piece on Bill Clinton's 'naughty indiscretion' riles supporters https://t.co/RDtqmjJuNZ
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 17, 2017
Boo-hoo: In revisiting Bill Clinton, liberals argue he paid for his, um, 'indiscretions' https://t.co/r6u1kjDOH9
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 16, 2017