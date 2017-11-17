Holy s*it … this is real? Do New Hampshire Dems really have a dinner to honor sex “predator” Bill Clinton and John F. Kennedy (who has his own lady problems)?

Apparently so!

The event has “great turnout,” at least according to reports on social media:

And it’s “electric” inside the room!

From all the stun-guns to keep the sexual harassers away maybe?

Naturally, they’re talking about “leadership roles” for women at a dinner named for the guy that Dems are fleeing in droves this week:

So, how much longer until this dinner gets a name change?

The only think @NHDems have 'resisted' is believing Bill Clinton's sexual assault and rape victims #NHPolitics #KennedyClinton17 — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) November 18, 2017

Soon. How about this?

Can we call it the Chappaquiddick/Broaddrick dinner instead? https://t.co/CFg0lZTIQr — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) November 18, 2017

PERFECT!

***

