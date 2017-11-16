Judge Roy Moore weighs in on the Al Franken news:

Al Franken admits guilt after photographic evidence of his abuse surfaces. Mitch: "Let's investigate." In Alabama, ZERO evidence, allegations 100% rejected. Mitch: "Moore must quit immediately or be expelled." — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 16, 2017

Well, that didn’t take long. Does Moore really think this will help his case?

You're right. You both should be expelled or quit. https://t.co/GxwnLpFC9i — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 16, 2017

More reaction from journos:

Moore is trying to use the Franken story to help himself: https://t.co/8YvmhHMGM8 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 16, 2017

Roy Moore now invoking Franken… https://t.co/1PBuM8X0xo — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 16, 2017

Is there a shovel emoji? https://t.co/0rfBgm2tv4 — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) November 16, 2017

This is quite a tweet right here https://t.co/37XeWAcJmd — Jason Emory Parker (@jaspar) November 16, 2017

And this seems to be where we’re headed:

Moore tosses some more mud in the waters of Alabama. https://t.co/JnIJxaJ9lB — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) November 16, 2017

Real danger: this all devolves into a bad-faith shouting match, partisans dig in, and nothing changes. https://t.co/D7dYJQNI9p — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) November 16, 2017

