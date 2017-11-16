Judge Roy Moore weighs in on the Al Franken news:
Al Franken admits guilt after photographic evidence of his abuse surfaces.
Mitch: "Let's investigate."
In Alabama, ZERO evidence, allegations 100% rejected.
Mitch: "Moore must quit immediately or be expelled."
— Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 16, 2017
Well, that didn’t take long. Does Moore really think this will help his case?
You're right. You both should be expelled or quit. https://t.co/GxwnLpFC9i
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 16, 2017
More reaction from journos:
Moore is trying to use the Franken story to help himself: https://t.co/8YvmhHMGM8
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 16, 2017
Roy Moore now invoking Franken… https://t.co/1PBuM8X0xo
— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 16, 2017
Is there a shovel emoji? https://t.co/0rfBgm2tv4
— Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) November 16, 2017
This is quite a tweet right here https://t.co/37XeWAcJmd
— Jason Emory Parker (@jaspar) November 16, 2017
And this seems to be where we’re headed:
Moore tosses some more mud in the waters of Alabama. https://t.co/JnIJxaJ9lB
— Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) November 16, 2017
Real danger: this all devolves into a bad-faith shouting match, partisans dig in, and nothing changes. https://t.co/D7dYJQNI9p
— Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) November 16, 2017
***
Related:
Poor DEAR: Sasha Stone claims Franken didn't grope Tweeden, STORMS OFF Twitter when called out https://t.co/nXKxgfe6Wd
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 16, 2017
We're WAITING! Al Franken's full statement is missing two VERY important words https://t.co/m2VnFXS57L
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 16, 2017
Under the precedent set by Al Franken YESTERDAY, his 'intended to be funny' groping of @LeeannTweeden 'wasn't a… https://t.co/KekOT56T4a
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 16, 2017