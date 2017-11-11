The latest report from the Washington Post on the death of Sgt. La David Johnson is troubling, to say the least:

U.S. soldier killed in the Niger ambush was bound and appears to have been executed, according to two villagers https://t.co/jhokh1sbZL — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 10, 2017

Why didn’t we hear this report from the Pentagon?

Once again, it took a journalist in the field — not using only US military sources — to find out what happened. https://t.co/Xk49hqQmt8 — Samuel Oakford (@samueloakford) November 11, 2017

An excerpt:

The body of Sgt. La David Johnson, one of four U.S. soldiers killed in an ambush by Islamist militants in Niger last month, was found with his arms tied and a gaping wound at the back of his head, according to two villagers, suggesting that he may have been captured and then executed. Adamou Boubacar, a 23-year-old farmer and trader, said some children tending cattle found the remains of the soldier Oct. 6, two days after the attack outside the remote Niger village of Tongo Tongo, which also left five Nigerien soldiers dead. The children notified him.

Over to you, Department of Defense.

