First the awful Sean Hannity interview and now this…

Sen. Mike Lee of Utah:

Having read the detailed description of the incidents, as well as the response from Judge Moore and his campaign, I can no longer endorse his candidacy for the US Senate. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) November 10, 2017

Sen. Steve Daines of Montana:

I am pulling my endorsement and support for Roy Moore for U.S. Senate. — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) November 10, 2017

Game over for Moore?

Mike Lee pulls his endorsement of Roy Moore after Hannity interview. Moore had one chance to clearly refute the allegations, and he failed. This is the result. https://t.co/zRxWsB2SHU — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) November 10, 2017

Lee is the first senator to unendorse Moore, will others follow? — Eliza Collins (@elizacollins1) November 10, 2017

Earlier on Friday, the National Republican Senatorial Committee announced it was cutting financial ties with Moore:

BREAKING: NRSC cuts off Roy Moore https://t.co/YWb3QROkFC — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) November 10, 2017

NEWS: The NRSC has removed itself from its joint fundraising agreement with Roy Moore, per new paperwork just filed — Alex Isenstadt (@politicoalex) November 10, 2017

***

