It was a good run, America:

Harvard University hosted an ANAL SEX workshop for students to learn about 'putting things in your butt' https://t.co/9XLnv8drNV — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) November 8, 2017

Do the smartest kids in America really need instructions on how to do this?

I remember the good old days when parents taught their toddlers NOT to put things in various orifices. https://t.co/aZ1bKe3c2K — Mo Mo (@molratty) November 8, 2017

And how much is tuition at Harvard again?

You NEED to send your kids to college and take out a massive loan they will never repay and will force them to die in debt. https://t.co/cgSnhvlXv5 — Hayden (@14atlas88) November 8, 2017

Maybe it’s time to rethink college altogether:

Ivy League schools just aren't what they used to be. https://t.co/tPfQXA84DH — ShadilayForever 🇺🇸 (@ShadilayForever) November 8, 2017

Not prestigious, but(t) you’ll learn life skills!

***