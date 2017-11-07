Wow. Wow. Wow.

Ronan Farrow has a new piece out in the New Yorker about Harvey Weinstein and the Hollywood creep’s use of ex Mossad intelligence agents and other private detectives to dig up dirt on his accusers, but it’s Dem mega-lawyer David Boies — yes, the same guy who argued Bush v. Gore in 2000 — that come out looking the worst.

You see, it was Boies who signed the contract with some of these investigators. And what’s worse? At one point, Boies was paid by Weinstein to spike a story in the New York Times at the same time is he was being paid by the New York Times to defend the paper on other matters:

Weinstein’s powerful lawyer David Boies signed a contract directing undercover agents to kill a @nytimes story as his firm repped the paper. pic.twitter.com/sIl8J7mU7B — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) November 7, 2017

Boies also partnered with Weinstein on a number of films:

#davidboies & #HarveyWeinsten exec produced 3 films together, Jane Got a Gun, Gold & The Upside while he oversaw spy efforts for Weinstein — katie benner (@ktbenner) November 7, 2017

Put a fork in Boies, he’s cooked:

David Boies is finished https://t.co/ZcBmOUKbXs — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 7, 2017

When you fight for marriage equality before the U.S. Supreme Court but also enable a serial sex abuser: David Boies. https://t.co/mAHD97r5FB — Kelsey Harkness (@kelseyjharkness) November 7, 2017

Lisa Bloom was first to get hammered but David Boies' actions are worse… terrifyingly amoral https://t.co/mgTafIeTSu — Janice Min (@janicemin) November 7, 2017

Needless to say, the New York Times is pissed:

It gets worse: David Boies, liberal lion, Dem Party stalwart & sometime NYT counsel, was hired to quash our story. https://t.co/YcKY88wagO — Ellen Barry (@EllenBarryNYT) November 7, 2017

And the paper “will be pursuing appropriate remedies”:

NYT statement on David Boies’s involvement in the effort to undermine its reporting on Harvey Weinstein https://t.co/IyqwYgihhi pic.twitter.com/z684NI86kB — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 7, 2017

Boies tells Farrow that he now regrets hiring investigators to spy on Weinstein’s accusers:

This was part of a July agreement signed by David Boies. He now says that helping Weinstein contract w/Black Cube was "a mistake." — Doree Shafrir (@doree) November 7, 2017

Oh, and it could get worse for Boies. Here’s former Bernie staffer Melissa Byrne asking the question a lot of women are thinking right now;

How many women has David Boies abused? Only a man who abuses women would hire ex-Mossad to cover up for another abuser. — melissa byrne (@mcbyrne) November 7, 2017

Maybe that will be Farrow’s next story?

***

Related:

Yeah, RIGHT! Matt Damon 'knew' Harvey Weinstein 'was an a-hole' but had NO CLUE about the rest? https://t.co/58X3WeQd5t — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 23, 2017

So, when does Harvey Weinstein's campaign against the NRA begin? Katie Pavlich nails it https://t.co/kwNsuiie9y — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 23, 2017