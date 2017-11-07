Wow. Wow. Wow.

Ronan Farrow has a new piece out in the New Yorker about Harvey Weinstein and the Hollywood creep’s use of ex Mossad intelligence agents and other private detectives to dig up dirt on his accusers, but it’s Dem mega-lawyer David Boies — yes, the same guy who argued Bush v. Gore in 2000 — that come out looking the worst.

You see, it was Boies who signed the contract with some of these investigators. And what’s worse? At one point, Boies was paid by Weinstein to spike a story in the New York Times at the same time is he was being paid by the New York Times to defend the paper on other matters:

Boies also partnered with Weinstein on a number of films:

Put a fork in Boies, he’s cooked:

Needless to say, the New York Times is pissed:

And the paper “will be pursuing appropriate remedies”:

Boies tells Farrow that he now regrets hiring investigators to spy on Weinstein’s accusers:

Oh, and it could get worse for Boies. Here’s former Bernie staffer Melissa Byrne asking the question a lot of women are thinking right now;

Maybe that will be Farrow’s next story?

