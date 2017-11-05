There’s a lot of weird stuff going on in Saudi Arabia right now, none of which is entirely clear. Jeff Blehar sums it up:
Last 24 hours in Saudi Arabia:
– vast swathe of ruling elite arrested
– prince dies mysteriously
– army shutters land/sea entrances to Yemen
— Jeff B back in black (@EsotericCD) November 6, 2017
Folks this ain't normal. I have no idea what's going on, but this ain't normal.
— Jeff B back in black (@EsotericCD) November 6, 2017
One interesting detail: ones being arrested in Saudi Arabia is on Team Reactionary. Ones doing arresting are the modernizers. Suggestive.
— Jeff B back in black (@EsotericCD) November 6, 2017
Apparently the big Wahhabist funders are the ones being taken down. Again…hmm. 🤔🤔🤔
— Jeff B back in black (@EsotericCD) November 6, 2017
But New Republic Senior Editor Jeet Heer seems to know who is behind it all:
Jared Kushner visited Saudi Arabia last weekend and quite possibly green-lit this. https://t.co/xwS4nGr8fS
— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) November 6, 2017
And Sen. Chris Murphy thinks Kushner is involved as well:
Lots of dots to connect in Saudi Arabia. MBS power play, quiet Kushner trip, Russia arms deal just the latest. Pay attention. This matters.
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) November 5, 2017
Blame the Jew?
There's nothing that happens in the Arab world that someone can't blame on a Jew. https://t.co/qqwXA45s2x
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 6, 2017
And tell us more about Republican voters falling for conspiracy theories:
Circles within circles within circles.
The political left is a conspiracy-soaked house of mirrors. https://t.co/N8HOntKfa3
— Omri Ceren (@omriceren) November 5, 2017
Anyway, expect to hear more about the Kushner–Kingdom connection, thanks to this report from David Ignatius in the Washington Post:
It’s more than a little unsettling that @IgnatiusPost described Jared Kushner as a prince in this paragraph. https://t.co/xIQ6gN4RhT pic.twitter.com/XrHszOnHCV
— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) November 5, 2017
***
Related:
ICYMI: Ben Shapiro uses Jimmy Kimmel's monologue to bash Jared Kushner, liberals still PISSED https://t.co/fWnxVBUwyT
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 3, 2017
Hot GARBAGE: CNN's fake news about Jared Kushner receives 1000's of RTs (correction only 67) https://t.co/LDinty0B5z
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 29, 2017
PROBLEMATIC! Jared Kushner's 'female' mistake brings out woke types' inner transphobia https://t.co/pY9XGS11w0
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 27, 2017