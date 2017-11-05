There’s a lot of weird stuff going on in Saudi Arabia right now, none of which is entirely clear. Jeff Blehar sums it up:

Last 24 hours in Saudi Arabia:

– vast swathe of ruling elite arrested

– prince dies mysteriously

– army shutters land/sea entrances to Yemen — Jeff B back in black (@EsotericCD) November 6, 2017

Folks this ain't normal. I have no idea what's going on, but this ain't normal. — Jeff B back in black (@EsotericCD) November 6, 2017

One interesting detail: ones being arrested in Saudi Arabia is on Team Reactionary. Ones doing arresting are the modernizers. Suggestive. — Jeff B back in black (@EsotericCD) November 6, 2017

Apparently the big Wahhabist funders are the ones being taken down. Again…hmm. 🤔🤔🤔 — Jeff B back in black (@EsotericCD) November 6, 2017

But New Republic Senior Editor Jeet Heer seems to know who is behind it all:

Jared Kushner visited Saudi Arabia last weekend and quite possibly green-lit this. https://t.co/xwS4nGr8fS — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) November 6, 2017

And Sen. Chris Murphy thinks Kushner is involved as well:

Lots of dots to connect in Saudi Arabia. MBS power play, quiet Kushner trip, Russia arms deal just the latest. Pay attention. This matters. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) November 5, 2017

Blame the Jew?

There's nothing that happens in the Arab world that someone can't blame on a Jew. https://t.co/qqwXA45s2x — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 6, 2017

And tell us more about Republican voters falling for conspiracy theories:

Circles within circles within circles. The political left is a conspiracy-soaked house of mirrors. https://t.co/N8HOntKfa3 — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) November 5, 2017

Anyway, expect to hear more about the Kushner–Kingdom connection, thanks to this report from David Ignatius in the Washington Post:

It’s more than a little unsettling that @IgnatiusPost described Jared Kushner as a prince in this paragraph. https://t.co/xIQ6gN4RhT pic.twitter.com/XrHszOnHCV — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) November 5, 2017

