We’re from the government, and we’re here to … eff everything up.

Here’s a report from The Woodlands Township Director Linda Fillaut who is volunteering down in Houston. Apparently FEMA doesn’t want volunteers with airboats for some reason:

Thankfully, the volunteers aren’t listening to FEMA and are still rescuing people:

God bless Texans:

And what the hell is FEMA thinking?

Unless we’re missing something, what’s wrong with an airboat?

