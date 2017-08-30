We’re from the government, and we’re here to … eff everything up.

Here’s a report from The Woodlands Township Director Linda Fillaut who is volunteering down in Houston. Apparently FEMA doesn’t want volunteers with airboats for some reason:

Remember those air boat rescues yesterday? "FEMA is now in the drivers seat so, we don't " Technically" meet their criteria." @sidblair — Colonel Potter (@laurakfillault) August 30, 2017

All I do know is that the air boats aren't wanted by FEMA even after they rescued probably couple hundred people over two days. — Colonel Potter (@laurakfillault) August 30, 2017

Thankfully, the volunteers aren’t listening to FEMA and are still rescuing people:

Hahahaha I have to chuckle as the boat and crews head East to help more folks in need. Someday maybe we'll meet their lofty requirements. pic.twitter.com/2AYBH7A3Qi — Sidney Blair (@sidblair) August 30, 2017

God bless Texans:

He said that too! They're resting up for the moment but they will answer the call….for the third day b/c good ppl. — Colonel Potter (@laurakfillault) August 30, 2017

And what the hell is FEMA thinking?

I'll say this until the day I die. When the federal government comes in to take charge, that's the moment when everything will go bottom up. — Colonel Potter (@laurakfillault) August 30, 2017

Unless we’re missing something, what’s wrong with an airboat?

A shame. Texas and our neighbors were doing fine with widespread, organized rescue efforts. Criteria: Is it boat? ✅ Does it float? ✅ #Harvey https://t.co/BT8ZAf9Up0 — Jessica Richardson (@jnjrichardson) August 30, 2017

