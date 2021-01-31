Vice President Kamala Harris is under fire from fellow Dem Sen. Joe Manchin after she went on local TV in West Virginia to push Covid-19 relief but neglected to give her former colleague a head’s up before doing so.

“We’re going to try to find a bipartisan pathway forward, but we need to work together. That’s not a way of working together,” Sen. Manchin said:

But even worse for Vice President Harris is that she made a major good during the segment, telling West Virginians that workers in the coal industry should be put to work “reclaiming abandoned land mines” as in the ones that are buried underground and go “boom!”:

We assume she meant “abandoned mine lands”:

