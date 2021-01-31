The Lincoln Project issued a statement today distancing itself from founder John Weaver, saying he “led a secret life that was built on a foundation of deception at every level” and that he’s “a predator, a liar, and an abuser”:

And here’s why. . .

The New York Times just published an investigation into his behavior, finding at least 21 men who say Weaver “sent them inappropriate messages, including explicit offers of professional help in exchange for sex.”

So many victims came forward, in fact, that the NYT couldn’t detail them all in one article:

This is a follow-up on the allegations we told you about earlier this month:

His behavior, however, was an “open secret”:

The NYT has the receipts, as the kids say:

One victim was only 14:

Weaver says he thought everything was consensual:

Narrator: It was not consensual:

Weaver’s statement, FWIW:

***

