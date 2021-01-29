PETA is calling for an end to anti-animal slurs because “[c]alling someone an animal as an insult reinforces the myth that humans are superior to other animals & justified in violating them”:

You see, even though animals don’t have a freaking clue what we’re saying to them, “[a]nti-animal slurs degrade animals by applying negative human traits to certain species”:

And this “speciesist language isn’t just harmful, but it is also inaccurate”:

Trending

“Be kind,” everyone!

They’ve really done it this time:

It’s impossible to tell the difference, actually:

The social media person behind these words of wisdom is now arguing with people in the replies, which is always a good sign:

Again, they don’t understand what we’re saying FFS!

This *is* stupid and just harms PETA’s overall mission:

Although, a big part of the group’s mission is slaughtering animals, which they admit here:

Um, we’re not the ones trolling here, dude. Take your own advice and log off, PETA.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: PETA