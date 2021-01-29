Sen. Lindsey Graham warned Dems ahead of the upcoming impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump that calling the so-called QAnon Shaman as a witness will turn the entire process “into a complete circus”:

The lawyer for Jacob Chansley, the alleged shaman’s real name, says his client was “betrayed” by Trump and he’s willing to testify against him at the trial:

Sen. Graham also warned against calling any witnesses, saying it would just drag things out:

A few weeks back, Chansley’s attorney asked then President Trump for a pardon:

Oh, and he’s still bitching about the food in prison. According to his lawyer, he hasn’t eaten since Monday because the food isn’t all organic:

Man, we sure do hope Dems listen to Sen. Graham on this one. This is the last person we need back in the Senate.

