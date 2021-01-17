Holy crap!

Officials in California now believe the state has paid out almost $10 billion in fraudulent Covid-19 unemployment claims:

The hardest hit are the people who are just now filing for unemployment only to find out there have already been claims filed with their Social Security numbers:

And this is double previous estimates:

This should be a really big story:

“And you wonder why there’s a recall effort underway?”

Oh, and just wait. In a few weeks, tax documents go out and people will be asked to pay taxes on money they never received:

It’s going to be a mess:

