Journo buzzkill in progress.

It turns out that Trump staffers are NOT looting the White House on their way out the door:

Jim, being the Cracker-Jack journo that he is, confirmed it with the WHHA himself after it was his out-of-context tweets yesterday that had everyone accusing Trump staffers of looting the building:

And with Acosta taking on weekend anchor duties, could this be our last “Dear Diary” post? The end of an era!

