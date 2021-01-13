NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced this morning that he’s canceling all city contracts with the Trump Organization:

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio on @Morning_Joe: "The City of New York is severing all contracts with the Trump Organization." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 13, 2021

The Trump Organization currently operates two ice rinks, a golf course in the Bronx, and the carousel in Central Park:

New York City will terminate business contracts with President Trump after last week's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced. The Trump Organization is under city contract to operate two ice rinks, a carousel and a golf course. https://t.co/kSAiOFrHEN — The Associated Press (@AP) January 13, 2021

It’s estimated that President Trump’s company makes $17 million off of these four sites:

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announces on @MSNBC that the city of New York City is ending all contracts with the Trump Organization, citing "criminal activity." Adds that Trump Org profits $17M a year at 4 sites in the city. — Elena Schneider (@ec_schneider) January 13, 2021

De Blasio said, “if a company, the leadership of that company, is engaged in criminal activity, we have the right to sever the contract”

"The City of New York is severing all contracts with the Trump Organization," says @NYCMayor pic.twitter.com/S1ZA1gKaef — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) January 13, 2021

But not so fast. . .

Eric Trump said in a statement that the company will fight the cancelation of the contracts:

In statement to @ABC – President Trump’s son Eric reacts to news of NYC terminating contracts with Trump Organization says the Mayor has “no legal right to end our contacts….will owe the Trump Organization over $30 million…..we plan to fight vigorously.” @EricTrump pic.twitter.com/TGHj0DbRfb — John Santucci (@Santucci) January 13, 2021

The NYT’s Maggie Haberman, who has been covering Trump since her days at the NY Post, notes that these contracts will not be as easy to unwind or cancel as the mayor says they are:

And the easier-said-than-done element of de Blasio’s declaration to cancel city contracts, which are intricate and hard to unwind. https://t.co/p8qzgN3G8X — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 13, 2021

Prediction? Haberman is correct or else de Blasio would have moved against these contracts years ago.

***