Fox News’ Chad Pergram is reporting that House GOP Reps. Louie Gohmert, Mo Brook and possibly Matt Gaetz could face a censure vote next week:

1) Senior Democratic lawmakers tell Fox to expect a censure resolution in the House in the coming days for Reps. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) and Mo Brooks (R-AL). Fox is told there could also be consequences for Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL). — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 10, 2021

But we don’t have any details on just what would be in the censure resolution:

2) No resolution of prospective discipline has yet been shared with Fox. Nor is Fox aware of what the specific grievances would be if the House were to consider sanctions for these members. The House has three formal modes of discipline: reprimand, censure and expulsion. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 10, 2021

Censure is a rarely-used method of discipline for House members but it only takes a simple majority vote, which Dems certainly have:

3) The House has only censured 23 members in its history. The last was former Rep. Charlie Rangel (D-NY) in 2010. Expulsion requires a two-thirds vote. The House has only expelled five members in history. But censure and reprimand require a simple majority. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 10, 2021

We’ll keep you posted.

***