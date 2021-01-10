Fox News’ Chad Pergram is reporting that House GOP Reps. Louie Gohmert, Mo Brook and possibly Matt Gaetz could face a censure vote next week:

But we don’t have any details on just what would be in the censure resolution:

Censure is a rarely-used method of discipline for House members but it only takes a simple majority vote, which Dems certainly have:

