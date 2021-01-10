Rep. Cori Bush wants to use the 14th Amendment, Section 3 to boot GOP members of Congress after they objected to the certification of Electoral College votes in a variety of states on January 6:

Yes, it’s the 14th Amendment, and it’s why I’m introducing a resolution to investigate and expel the members who attempted to overturn the presidential election and incited a white supremacist coup attempt. If you agree, call your representative and ask them to cosponsor it. https://t.co/bFSmV6M6i9 — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 10, 2021

Here’s the “insurrection or rebellion” text from the Constitution:

No Person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.

You’ll hear much more about this next week, that’s for sure:

White supremacy is when Black skin alone is treated as a crime punishable by death, but white skin allows you to incite a violent overthrow of the government & still act entitled to hold elected office. (202) 224-3121 Call your rep. Tell them to impeach, investigate & expel. https://t.co/VxPebTuEZQ — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 10, 2021

And Speaker Pelosi is asking House Dems for more input on it as well:

NOTABLE: @SpeakerPelosi's letter asks Democrats for input on "14th Amendment Section 3." That's the part of the Constitution that prohibits lawmakers from having "engaged in insurrection or rebellion." New Rep. @CoriBush (MO) has been pushing to use this to expel some members. pic.twitter.com/DAnPasIjUj — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 11, 2021

Dems want to use it on state legislators, too:

The 14th Amendment also includes state elected officials. No one should be exempt from their participation in an attempted overthrow of the government. This was an organized attempt that was planned over several months and executed in 8 states on Jan. 6. https://t.co/ub7HZvLyto — Senator Hughes (@SenatorHughes) January 10, 2021

Can you say “civil war”? Because that’s where this is headed:

If you want a civil war, expelling over half of the Republican members of the House will get you one very quickly. https://t.co/JY3DOoNPAc — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 11, 2021

And we’ll gladly remind Rep. Bush and others that they need to look in a mirror because objecting to state certifications is something Dems have a long history of doing:

Again I say Democrats have objected to the results of every election Republicans have won for president for three decades. Where was the 14th Amendment? It was not used because what they did is Constitutional. https://t.co/w3kQGRYZHO — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) January 10, 2021

