Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a letter to House Dems on Sunday night saying that she will basically give Vice President Mike Pence 24 hours to remove President Trump via the 25th Amendment or else she will move forward with impeachment proceedings:

Speaker Pelosi in letter to House Democrats tonight announced the House’s plans for tomorrow’s 11am pro forma session: “Majority Leader Hoyer will request Unanimous Consent to bring up the Raskin (25th Amendment) resolution.” https://t.co/k5ycIhkIEE — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 10, 2021

Pelosi: “This resolution calls on the Vice President to convene and mobilize the Cabinet to activate the 25th Amendment to declare the President incapable of executing the duties of his office, after which the Vice President would immediately exercise powers as acting President.” — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 10, 2021

Pelosi on impeachment: “If we do not receive Unanimous Consent, this legislation is planned to be brought up on the Floor the following day. We are calling on the Vice President to respond within 24 hours. Next, we will proceed with bringing impeachment legislation to the Floor.” — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 10, 2021

Pelosi:”In protecting our Constitution & Democracy,we will act w/urgency,because this President represents an imminent threat to both. As days go by,the horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified & so is immediate need for action.” — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 10, 2021

As of tonight, Dems are only a few votes shy of being able to impeach the president:

I think we have a freight train here. Trump is a handful of votes from being impeached for the 2nd time. https://t.co/Ayf2Fcc0ra — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) January 10, 2021

There’s also talk to vote on impeaching him, but then delaying the trial in the Senate until Joe Biden’s first 100 days are up:

NEW: Clyburn says Trump impeachment trial could be delayed until after Biden's first 100 days https://t.co/qrNF1SPKPt — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 10, 2021

