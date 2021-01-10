Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a letter to House Dems on Sunday night saying that she will basically give Vice President Mike Pence 24 hours to remove President Trump via the 25th Amendment or else she will move forward with impeachment proceedings:

As of tonight, Dems are only a few votes shy of being able to impeach the president:

There’s also talk to vote on impeaching him, but then delaying the trial in the Senate until Joe Biden’s first 100 days are up:

