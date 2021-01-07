A graphic video filmed from a different angle than what we saw yesterday is going viral right now that captured the moment a U.S. Capitol Police officer shot and killed 14-year Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt during the siege of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Again, viewer discretion advised:

Now, compare that with the angle we had in our post from yesterday:

Trending

And here’s a third angle that shows Babbitt climbing through the broken door at the moment she’s shot:

The officer who shot Babbitt has been put on administrative leave per a statement from the U.S. Capitol Police:

One question the USCP will have to answer is why deadly force was used by the officer inside the chamber when there were armed officers responding on the other side of the barricaded door.

We’ll keep you posted.

***

Tags: Capitolshooting