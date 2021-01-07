A graphic video filmed from a different angle than what we saw yesterday is going viral right now that captured the moment a U.S. Capitol Police officer shot and killed 14-year Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt during the siege of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Again, viewer discretion advised:

Now, compare that with the angle we had in our post from yesterday:

A young woman was just shot in the neck right besides me in the Capitol Building pic.twitter.com/hLQo4IP8J1 — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) January 6, 2021

And here’s a third angle that shows Babbitt climbing through the broken door at the moment she’s shot:

Slow motion of Capitol shooting where woman was killed. She was climbing up a broken door at the Speaker's Lobby prior to being shot. pic.twitter.com/9sVM2ShY4N — 🇸🇪 Love Loving 🇸🇪 (@BigDumbSwede) January 6, 2021

The officer who shot Babbitt has been put on administrative leave per a statement from the U.S. Capitol Police:

NEW: We *finally* have a statement from Capitol Police about what happened yesterday. USCP says "The USCP had a robust plan established to address anticipated First Amendment activities. " Also, officer who shot woman in Capitol is on administrative leave. pic.twitter.com/Nzz5CYMIGJ — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 7, 2021

One question the USCP will have to answer is why deadly force was used by the officer inside the chamber when there were armed officers responding on the other side of the barricaded door.

We’ll keep you posted.

