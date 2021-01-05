Sen. Josh Hawley called out the “Antifa scumbags” who protested outside of his Virginia home last night and reportedly threatened his wife and newborn daughter who were alone inside:

Tonight while I was in Missouri, Antifa scumbags came to our place in DC and threatened my wife and newborn daughter, who can’t travel. They screamed threats, vandalized, and tried to pound open our door. Let me be clear: My family & I will not be intimidated by leftwing violence — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 5, 2021

The group, Shutdown DC, live-tweeted the protest:

Josh Hawley, you wanna come for our democracy? We have a bone to pick with you. pic.twitter.com/JW9rbQrJeC — ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) January 5, 2021

And they’re calling it a “candlelight vigil”:

It was a candlelight vigil, snowflake. And your house isn’t in DC, it’s in a suburb 30 mins outside of the District. You’re supposed to be representing Missouri in the senate. Why did you move your primary residence to the Virginia suburbs. https://t.co/nMOwj3Z6kU — ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) January 5, 2021

How nice of them:

We stopped by @HawleyMO’s house with some friends tonight to encourage him to rethink his attack on democracy. We left him a copy of the Constitution… with Article II bookmarked. #DefendDemocracy pic.twitter.com/dQXQOe8qhz — ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) January 5, 2021

According to the group, Sen. Hawley’s neighbors “applauded” their action:

We just got applauded by @HawleyMO ‘s neighbors — ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) January 5, 2021

More from Shutdown DC:

We've gotten some media inquiries about Senator Josh Hawley's tweets about us…

1. We are absolutely and unapologetically anti-fascists. We are perplexed that someone would use that in the pejorative and we certainly would hope that Senator Hawley also opposes fascism. https://t.co/qtCvM05sdx — ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) January 5, 2021

2. We visited Senator Hawley's house for around 30 minutes. We sang songs, chanted and shared our stories. A small group of people delivered a copy of the constitution to his door (with Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution dog eared for easy reference). — ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) January 5, 2021

3. It's disappointing that Senator Hawley, an member of what presents itself as the greatest deliberative body in the world, would resort to calling us 'scumbags'. But if he must. We're happy to call him a snowflake. — ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) January 5, 2021

They also posted the protest on YouTube:

Nope, not a good look at all:

I oppose Hawley’s planned gambit on Wednesday. This video does not make these agitators look good. It’s not a “vigil.” I can imagine his family inside being scared, feeling threatened & relaying the fear to him. It’s wrong to hound public figures/their families at their homes. https://t.co/I9o0qALgPE — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 5, 2021

