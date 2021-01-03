As we told you earlier, Nancy Pelosi allowed a Covid-19 positive member onto the floor this afternoon, along with another Dem who was in quarantine, in order to secure the necessary votes for another term as Speaker:

Gwen Moore (D-Wis.), who tested positive for coronavirus on Dec. 28th, just voted from the House floor and gave Jim Langevin an elbow bump. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 3, 2021

Keep in mind, Rep. Gwen Moore, the congresswoman who tested positive, did so only on Dec. 28:

She tested positive on Dec. 28 and has not tested negative. https://t.co/6oAI9rI2lm — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 3, 2021

But she had a doctor’s note so it’s cool to expose all your colleagues to the coronavirus:

Moore is lying. If she tested positive 5 days ago and is following CDC protocol, she should be under quarantine for another 5 days. pic.twitter.com/3RFE6VDxT8 — Ana Rosa Quintana (@ana_r_quintana) January 3, 2021

You see, in the Nancy Pelosi-led Congress, if you’re a Dem you can break CDC guidelines to show up and vote but if you’re a freshman member like Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, you get reprimanded for taking a selfie on the floor:

From colleague Caroline McKee. Pelosi on the flr for new session. Elbow bumping with some mbrs. Rep-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was reminded that there are no photos allowed on the House floor when she took a selfie — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 3, 2021

Dems also got mad at her for the way she was wearing her mask:

Marjorie Taylor Greene votes for McCarthy on the floor. At the time, she had no mask on. Then she put mask back on, but keeps it below her mouth/nose. — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) January 3, 2021

A shouting match, even:

2 new Republicans — including @mtgreenee — are being told by House floor staff that they have to put their masks on. as of now, they seem to be telling the floor staff that they will not put it on. Taylor Greene is leaving the floor with the other R, who were trying to ID — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 3, 2021

Now, the Republiacn and Democratic floor staff are in a screaming match on the floor. So this Congress is going great already — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 3, 2021

Well, this mask won’t make them happy either:

Well I actually do have a mask. https://t.co/VnwOZlWUKO pic.twitter.com/rFZFhZRI0D — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 3, 2021

Something tells us the next year is going to be pretty 🔥🔥🔥.

***

Related: