It’s official.

Nancy Pelosi has been re-elected as Speaker of the House:

But the vote was close and she only won by 1 vote:

And one of the Dems who put her over the top was none other than Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

The other members of The Squad voted for her as well:

But with the vote as close as it was, Dems had to build a plexiglass box like in hockey to allow a Covid-19 positive members and those in quarantine to vote for Pelosi:

They also used a special entrance:

Republican Rep. Rodney Davis ripped the “Popemobile” plexiglass structure, calling it “shameful”:

And “horses*it”:

You see, these rules are only for normal people:

Where’s the media outrage?

And there are small businesses all across America who would be shut down for this:

But when Dems do it, it’s totally cool?

***

Editor’s note: We fixed an edited error in the headline. 

