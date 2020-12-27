Breaking news out of Tennessee where authorities announced that Anthony Warner was the person responsible for the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville and that DNA evidence collected from human remains at the scene confirmed he died int he blast:

#BREAKING: U.S. Attorney says Anthony Warner is bomber in Nashville explosion and died in bombing. #8NN — David Charns (@davidcharns) December 27, 2020

Investigators say DNA matched at scene matched to Anthony Warner. They believe he died by suicide in the explosion. #8NN — David Charns (@davidcharns) December 27, 2020

Investigators were able to find the suspect through a piece of debris with the RV’s VIN number. DNA then matched from human remains found at the explosion site. #8NN — David Charns (@davidcharns) December 27, 2020

Authorities also said “no other people involved”:

Nashville explosion: Anthony Warner was bomber and died in explosion, officials announce; 'no other people involved' https://t.co/k2nenl2lJU — Tennessean (@Tennessean) December 27, 2020

Watch:

***