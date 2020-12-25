Here’s the latest on this morning’s bombing in downtown Nashville. . .

Police are still searching for the perpetrator of the attack and a motive but they’re saying, “you would think this person maybe did not want to harm people”:

We are in Nashville reporting on the bombing.

Police Chief will not discuss motive, but said "you would think this person maybe did not want to harm people."

A loudspeaker on the RV warned people to evacuate before the explosion.

Full @NewsNationNow story: https://t.co/VpRxZooj22 pic.twitter.com/q7lE2DfR9X — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) December 26, 2020

And police are asking the public if anyone has information on the RV that exploded:

BREAKING: This is the RV that exploded on 2nd Ave N this morning. It arrived on 2nd Ave at 1:22 a.m. Have you seen this vehicle in our area or do you have information about it? Please contact us via Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or online via https://t.co/dVGS7o0m4v. @ATFHQ pic.twitter.com/JNx9sDinAH — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2020

Human remains were found near the epicenter of today’s explosion although authorities don’t know if it’s a victim or if it’s the bomber:

Two law enforcement officials tell @AP authorities have found human remains in the vicinity of the Nashville explosion. It is unclear how remains are connected, whether they might belong to the person believed to be responsible or a victim. (w/ @etuckerAP) https://t.co/YEgd91Tf5C — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) December 25, 2020

Police did go door-to-door after discovering the suspicious RV which likely saved lives:

Nashville Police: Officers conducted door-to-door checks and were able to get people to safety before the explosion this morning. They also diverted a man who was walking his dog on 2nd. Ave. just before the blast occurred https://t.co/zhMHI1pebC — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) December 25, 2020

It really is a Christmas miracle more people were not injured in the blast:

On this Christmas Day I’m grateful for competent police and incompetent terrorists. And mostly grateful no one was killed thanks to their quick action. https://t.co/UdoNX5xEAB — John Noonan (@noonanjo) December 25, 2020

