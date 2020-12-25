Here’s the latest on this morning’s bombing in downtown Nashville. . .

Police are still searching for the perpetrator of the attack and a motive but they’re saying, “you would think this person maybe did not want to harm people”:

And police are asking the public if anyone has information on the RV that exploded:

Trending

Human remains were found near the epicenter of today’s explosion although authorities don’t know if it’s a victim or if it’s the bomber:

Police did go door-to-door after discovering the suspicious RV which likely saved lives:

It really is a Christmas miracle more people were not injured in the blast:

***

Related:

Tags: Nashville