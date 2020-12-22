Well, look at this. . .

Joe Biden will not be rolling back Trump administration immigration policies on Day One:

NEW — Biden will not immediately roll back Trump immigration and border restrictions, Susan Rice and Jake Sullivan tell Spanish news agency EFE, and Title 42, MPP etc will take time to undo, despite campaign promises for "Day One" reversals https://t.co/HcmH8cGBWx — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) December 22, 2020

Since President Trump’s policies are virtually identical to those during the Obama-Biden administration that dealt with a surge of unaccompanied minors, this really isn’t shocking:

Biden team clearly worried about new border surge: “Migrants and asylum seekers absolutely should not believe those in the region peddling the idea that the border will suddenly be fully open to process everyone on Day 1. It will not,” Rice told EFE. — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) December 22, 2020

“Told ya,” said Mark Krikorian of the Center for Immigration Studies:

Details TBD:

On a call today, a Biden transition official said the implementation details for the deportation moratorium are still being worked out. The official said there will be a "sensible approach" to ICE arrests and deportations. Further details are being discussed, per the official. — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) December 22, 2020

Dems, have a little patience!

The transition officials said the incoming Biden admin. will start processing asylum claims at border ports and work towards ending Pres. Trump's policies — but they said this will take time amid a pandemic. A more "efficient" and "humane" asylum system will be built, they said. — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) December 22, 2020

Again, more pesky details to be worked out and agreed upon like the elimination of judicial review in asylum claims:

The Biden admin. will look to task asylum officers, rather than judges, to review asylum cases, in order to reduce the historic immigration court backlog, the officials said. The officials said alternatives to ICE detention, like case management, are also being discussed. — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) December 22, 2020

It’s because they don’t have any answers and that the Obama-Biden immigration policies libs decried are about as liberal is it can get:

The Biden transition officials did not elaborate much on the family reunification task force or the proposed increase in refugee admissions when asked good questions by @priscialva and @jacobsoboroff. — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) December 22, 2020

***