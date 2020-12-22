Sen. Lindsey Graham was one of the 91 Senators who voted in favor of the 5500+ page combination Covid-19 relief and omnibus spending bill with $900 billion set aside for Americans in need:

I will support the $900b package for coronavirus relief as well as funding for the federal government. This package provides a lot of relief for people who are hurting and should’ve been done months ago. https://t.co/bL1jCBDw0Q — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 21, 2020

The Covid-19 relief was paired with the spending bill as a year-end 2-for-1 special:

The Senate voted late Monday (12/21) night to pass a $900 billion COVID relief package. Government legislation spending was also paired and passed with it. The bill now goes to the president to sign. More: https://t.co/wIUO0P3q03 pic.twitter.com/YrWqNLGpWo — KDKA (@KDKA) December 22, 2020

And it’s the $1.4 trillion spending bill that, as we told you yesterday, is sending millions to Pakistan for gender programs that’s an issue:

‘They hate you’: Coronavirus stimulus bill includes no less than $10 million for ‘gender programs’ in Pakistan https://t.co/6Np5vc4mRo — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 21, 2020

But it’s not an issue to Sen. Lindsey Graham. He defended the foreign aid in an appearance on Fox News this morning:

Lindsey Graham is now on Fox News defending how Pakistan needed hundreds of millions of dollars in the new spending bill, says he's trying to make life better for women there. A real humanitarian! 😂 — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) December 22, 2020

So, for the past four years, Sen. Graham has talked a good game about “America First” but when push comes to shove, nothing:

Congress should get the economy open in America before getting gender programs funded in Pakistan. The Uniparty that writes these bills is America Last to the core. https://t.co/deQGIkuDgJ — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 22, 2020

There are so many Americans hurting because of the lockdowns Sen. Graham and other Republicans — including the Trump administration — put in place:

Women in America, on the other hand, apparently aren't much of a concern. Not a word from him about the lockdowns he supports, which have destroyed millions of businesses and the lives of tens of millions of Americans. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) December 22, 2020

Congress is so damn broken:

The COVID relief bill should be no more than 10 pages, TOTAL… and ALL the money should go directly to Americans and American businesses. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 21, 2020

Enough is enough:

I am fuming rn. Like, “it’s time to overthrow the government” level mad. Open up the country. Get rid of these lying, greedy, piece of shit politicians. We need to start over. — CCP IS ASSHOE (@noahsmom7) December 22, 2020

And tell us where she’s wrong?

Politicians DO NOT CARE about this country. They don’t care about you. They don’t care about small businesses. They only care about THEMSELVES. They are NOT “public servants”. They are PUBLIC LEECHES. — CCP IS ASSHOE (@noahsmom7) December 22, 2020

