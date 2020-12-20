Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House coronavirus team, was busted traveling to a vacation property in Delaware after Thanksgiving with “three generations of her family from two households” which is contrary to everything she and other experts told us regular people to do over the holiday:

She claimed she was winterizing her home, which sounds like a load of BS to us:

Twitchy regulars Brit Hume. . .

. . .and Janice Dean were quick to call her out, and rightfully so:

What a gigantic hypocrite:

This “reckless betrayal of public trust” seems to be the norm, however, from both parties:

And good luck with that resume she submitted to Team Biden:

