A nurse at CHI Memorial Hospital in Chatanooga, Tennesse fainted live on camera during a media event that was supposed to show people how safe it is to take the Covid-19 vaccine:

#BREAKING 15 minutes after a nurse was given the COVID-19 vaccine, she fainted while mid-interview with us. @CHI_Memorial Doctors on scene tell us this is common after being given a vaccination and that they don’t believe it’s related to the vaccine. — Stephanie LaChance (@StephLaChanceTV) December 17, 2020

Watch for yourself:

A nurse who got the COVID vaccine in Chattanooga, Tennessee today passed out while speaking to media about the vaccine shortly after receiving it. pic.twitter.com/Odv6fA1IVa — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 18, 2020

The CDC says it’s common for people to faint after a vaccine:

According to the CDC, this is not uncommon. The CDC says fainting can happen after many types of vaccinations, and is often triggered by pain or anxiety. — Shannen Sharpe (@sharpeproducer) December 17, 2020

From the CDC:

Fainting can be triggered by many types of medical procedures. In fact, CDC has received reports of people fainting after nearly all vaccines. Fainting after getting a vaccine is most commonly reported after three vaccines given to adolescents: HPV, MCV4, and Tdap. Because the ingredients of these three vaccines are different, yet fainting is seen with all of them, scientists think that fainting is due to the vaccination process and not to the vaccines themselves. However, there is not yet a definite answer about whether an ingredient of the vaccines is responsible for the fainting or if adolescents are simply more likely than children or adults to experience fainting.

This particular nurse has a history of fainting, which makes her absolutely the wrong choice for an event such as this:

The nurse says she’s fine and that this happens to her frequently. — Stephanie LaChance (@StephLaChanceTV) December 17, 2020

She’s reportedly doing fine:

The nurse is doing fine now. Thank you for checking. — CHI Memorial (@CHI_Memorial) December 17, 2020

And doctors insist this had nothing to do with the Covid-19 vaccine:

Doctors at CHI Memorial told us it was not the COVID-19 vaccine that made her faint. — Shannen Sharpe (@sharpeproducer) December 17, 2020

Talk about an unforced error when the entire world is watching. Wow.

***