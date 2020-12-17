Michael Braeseke, a social sciences teacher at South Broward High School in Hollywood, Fla., is under investigation after a clip surfaced that allegedly showed him watching porn during an online class:

The clip, which can be viewed here, was first shared by a former student who also accused the teacher of making “inappropriate advances toward students in the past”:

Broward schools is now investigating:

SBHS Principal Patricia Brown did respond to the initial post and encouraged other students who may have something to report to contact her directly:

But based on the number of people who are responding on Twitter, this school could have a major problem on its hands:

And:

Local government officials are asking questions, too:

We’ll keep you posted.

